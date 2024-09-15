Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Grows By 21.4%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 458,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 399.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 407.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.01. 86,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,046. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

