Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 23.8%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MediaCo Trading Up 0.5 %

MDIA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,876. MediaCo has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

