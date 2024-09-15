Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Rises By 23.2%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PBCRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,398. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.