Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Rises By 23.2%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of PBCRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,398. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
