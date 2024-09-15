Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Expands By 121.1%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCKT opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

