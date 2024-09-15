Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Expands By 119.2%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 240,300 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Syra Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Syra Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 582,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,789. Syra Health has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 201.13% and a negative net margin of 59.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syra Health will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

