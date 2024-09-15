Short Interest in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Expands By 26.1%

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 63,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.