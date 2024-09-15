Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 78.9%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,847. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

