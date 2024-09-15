Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 67.2%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

THK Price Performance

THKLY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.47. 14,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. THK has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $607.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

