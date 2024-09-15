Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Increases By 20.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,463,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,872,152. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

