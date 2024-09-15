Short Interest in Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Decreases By 20.0%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trees stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 39,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,660. Trees has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 615.40% and a negative net margin of 37.14%.

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

