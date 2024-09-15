Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Decreases By 51.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VONV opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,457,000 after buying an additional 142,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

