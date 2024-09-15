Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Expands By 71.2%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

TORVF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 200,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,705. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

