Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Expands By 71.2%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
TORVF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 200,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,705. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
