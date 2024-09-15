Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 45.9%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Wilmar International stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

