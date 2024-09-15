Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $249.09 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,115.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00546224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00282291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00080775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

