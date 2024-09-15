Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $247.56 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $247.56 million and $1.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,772.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.47 or 0.00534473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00107327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00283614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030333 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00079470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

