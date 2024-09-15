Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

