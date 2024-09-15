SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $238.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.