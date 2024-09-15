Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Up 497.4% in August

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 497.4% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Singularity Future Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Singularity Future Technology has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.
About Singularity Future Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Singularity Future Technology
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.