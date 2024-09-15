Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.07. 508,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 568,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($996.20) by $992.59. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.99% and a negative net margin of 275.14%.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
