Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.07. 508,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 568,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($996.20) by $992.59. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.99% and a negative net margin of 275.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.23% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.