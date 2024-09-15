Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.07% of Skyline Champion worth $81,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $34,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $9,398,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 105,330 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.