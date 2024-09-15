Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

