SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,545,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.11.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

