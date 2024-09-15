SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $238.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.