SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s Largest Position

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
