SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

