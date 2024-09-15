SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.31

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.31 and last traded at $168.24, with a volume of 1201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.21.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $772.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

