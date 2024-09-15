Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Acquires 111,997 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after buying an additional 705,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.