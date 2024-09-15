Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases 5,703 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

