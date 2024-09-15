Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OV Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

