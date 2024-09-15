Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

