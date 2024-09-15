Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.24 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 36.65 ($0.48). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 36.65 ($0.48), with a volume of 533,053 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £169.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,665.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,103.96). In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 80,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,754.15). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,103.96). 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.