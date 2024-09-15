SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,273,672 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPI Energy

SPI Energy Stock Up 13.4 %

SPI Energy Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.