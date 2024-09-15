Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 322,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. 306,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.28. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 207.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBEV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.