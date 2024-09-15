Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.0 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF remained flat at $38.50 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $448.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Square Enix will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

