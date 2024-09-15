SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SRIVARU Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of SVMH stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. SRIVARU has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.84.
About SRIVARU
