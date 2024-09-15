STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 8.2%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 590,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 696,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 16.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 84.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

