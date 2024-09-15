StakeWise Staked ETH Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $104.84 million and approximately $2,560.34 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,484.01 or 0.04148086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,207 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,207.76276585. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,481.58725059 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,268.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

