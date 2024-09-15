Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Holdings Lessened by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Stantec makes up about 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Stantec worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $109,514,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $24,553,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

