State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

