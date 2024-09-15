Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.5 days.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco stock remained flat at $47.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Stelco has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $55.00.
About Stelco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.