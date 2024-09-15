Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.5 days.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco stock remained flat at $47.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Stelco has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

