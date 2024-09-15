Stevard LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Stevard LLC grew its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

