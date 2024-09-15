Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Stevia shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 113,939 shares traded.
Stevia Price Performance
About Stevia
Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stevia
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.