Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SF opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

