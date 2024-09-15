StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270,110 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.