Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $19,483.60 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,317.66 or 0.03923770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00040305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

