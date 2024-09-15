Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $15,720.57 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.74 or 0.03977978 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00040805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.