SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SU Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SU Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 93,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,079. SU Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

SU Group Company Profile

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

