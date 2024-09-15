Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Shares Down 0.9%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Sun Pacific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

Featured Stories

