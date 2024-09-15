Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Symrise Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,977. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

