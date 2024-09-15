Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Symrise Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,977. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.
About Symrise
