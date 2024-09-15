Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Synaptogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Synaptogenix Trading Up 10.9 %
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
